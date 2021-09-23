ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Свойому милому дїдови Славови

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме же ши нас вше чувал, бавел ше з нами, учел нас робиц и совитовал же бизме ше вше медзисобно почитовали и любели. Твойо унучата: Мирко зоз супругу Таню, Аня, Андрий, Мая зоз супругом Тибийом, Филип, Марина, Матей и Мая
Спочивай у мире Божим!
