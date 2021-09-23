ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили кум

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом вичну памятку на твою любов и доброту буду чувац твой кум Михал и Мария Митьово и твойо кумчата Єлка и Оленка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
