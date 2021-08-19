ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мойому шовґрови

ЯРОСЛАВ ПАП

(1957‒2021)


Нїґда нє забудзем твою помоц и доброту. Навики останєш у моїм паметаню и молитвох. Тета Мара Надьова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
