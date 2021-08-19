ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЯРОСЛАВ ПАП

(1957‒2021)


Памятку на ньго навики буду чувац – Владо Надь, Таня Няради, Оля Виславски и Мая Медєши зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
