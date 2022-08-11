СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. авґуста наполнї ше жалосни рок як ше нєсподзивано преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, син и шовґор

ЯРОСЛАВ ПАП

(1957–2021)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на його мили ошмих и доброту буду чувац його наймилши: супруга Ксения, син Андрей, мац Катарина, як и Владо Надь, Нярадийово, Виславского и Медєшово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest