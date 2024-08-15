СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. авґуста наполнюю ше три жалосни роки як ше нєсподзивано преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЯРОСЛАВ ПАП

(1957–2021)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на його мили ошмих и доброту буду чувац його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!