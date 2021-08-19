ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. авґуста нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЯРОСЛАВ ПАП

(1957–2021)


Вично це будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши: супруга Ксения и син Андрей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
