СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. децембра наполнюю ше 20 смутни роки як нас зохабела наша мила

ЯСМИНА САЛАҐ
народзена Преґун

(1972–2001)


Занавше ши пошла, алє исто так занавше ши остала у наших шерцох и думкох. Ти наша найблїщацша гвизда на нєбе, наш прекрасни Ангел котри нас чува и меркує на нас. Найкрасши памятки на це чуваю супруг Янко и твойо дзеци Мая и Ваня. Спочивай у мире Божим!
