СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. януара наполнєли ше 6 роки як нє з нами наша мила мама, дзивка и шестра

ЯСМИНКА БУДИНСКИ
народзена Горняк

(1976–2016)
з Руского Керестура


Шицко ше пременєло лєм боль и пражнїна у наших шерцох остали исти. Памятку на твою любов и доброту навики буду чувац твойо наймилши: дзеци Марио и Корина, мац Мария, оцец Владо и брат Желько зоз супругу Милу
Спочивай у мире Божим!
