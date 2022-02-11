СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 28 смутни и боляци роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила

ЯСМИНКА ОРОС

(1974–1994)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє нашо думки и молитви занавше оставаю з тобу. Твойо родичи и шестра зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
