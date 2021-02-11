СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Того мешаца, 16. фебруара наполня ше 27 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила дзивочка и шестра

ЯСМИНКА ОРОС

(1974–1994)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя доброта, вше щири и благи ошмих останю у наших боляцих шерцох. Ангели най це чуваю. Твойо родичи и шестра Биляна зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
