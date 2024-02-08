СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара 2024. року наполня ше пейц роки як ме зохабела моя мила мац

ЄЛЕНА БЕСЕРМИНЇ
народзена Шимко

(1937–2019)
з Руского Керестура


У ранших швитаньох, кед похопим – моєй мацери вецей нєт, и нє будзе, нє враци ше... нє чекай, так чежко... З надїю до конєчного стретнуца, з любову и почитованьом, спомина ше на це твоя дзивка Снежана и жец Момо
Спочивай у мире Божим!