СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. новембра 2024. року наполнї ше смутни рок як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЄЛЕНА ДУЛА
народзена Пап

(1931–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню чуваю єй наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!