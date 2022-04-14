СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. априла наполнєл ше уж цали рок як ши нас нєсподзивано зохабела у вельким болю, смутку и нєдовирию

ЄЛЕНА МЕДЄШИ
народзена Дороґхази

(1955–2021)
з Коцура


Мила мамочко, дзивко и бабо будземе це занавше чувац у наших шерцох и найкрасших памяткох, зоз нєпреривним здогадованьом на твою милу подобу, любов и доброту. Твойо наймилши: дзивка Ясмина, оцец Владимир, унука Сара и жец Маринко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
