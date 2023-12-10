СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. новембра 2014. року нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац

ЄЛЕНА РУСКОВСКИ
народзена Дудаш

(1938–2014)
з Коцура


Зоз почитованьом и любову, памятку на ню будзе чувац син Звонимир
Спочивай, мамо, у мире Божим!