СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. новембра наполнєло ше седем роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мац

ЄЛЕНА РУСКОВСКИ
народзена Дудаш

(1938-2014)
з Коцура


Памятку на єй любов, щиросц и доброту буду чувац и ношиц у своїх шерцох син Звонимир и Павлина Русковски
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest