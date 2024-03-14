ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. марца 2024. року престало дуркац шерцо моєй милей шестри

ЄЛЕНА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Баран

(1952–2024)


Мила шестро, нєсебично ши нам даровала твою любов, доброту и пожертвовносц. З любову и почитованьом брат Велимир