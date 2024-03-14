ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. марца 2024. року зохабела ме нєсподзивано у смутку моя мила супруга

ЄЛЕНА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Баран

(1952–2024)


Велї красни хвильки здогадую ме на ню, и добре цо за нас зробела... Так поставаме свидоми же вона уж спочива у мире Божим. Памятку на ню вично будзе чувац супруг Юлин