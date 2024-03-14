ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. марца 2024. року зохабела нас у смутку и болю наша мила мац, баба и швекра

ЄЛЕНА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Баран

(1952–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамочко, навики будземе паметац твою доброту, и превельку мацеринску любов и радосц з котру ши нас цали живот дочековала и притульовала ґу себе. Дзекуєме ци на шицким, на твоїм вельким шерцу цо ши го за нас мала. З любову и почитованьом дзивка Терезка, унук Денис и жец Бернд