ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. мая 2025. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ЄЛЕНА ФЕКЕТЕ – НЕНА
народзена Горняк

(5. VI 1981 – 24. V 2025)
з Коцура


Вше це буду паметац и чувац у шерцу мама Марика, оцец Михал, брат Владко зоз супругу Таню и сином Андрейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!