СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. мая наполня ше 10 длуги и смутни роки як ши занавше одпутовала до вичносци

ЄЛЕНА ХОМА

(22. юлий 1965 – 1. май 2012)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом занавше будземе чувац памятку на твою милу подобу и час препровадзени з тобу.
Твойо наймилши: Тамара и Андрея зоз супругами и татом Дюром
