СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. мая наполнює ше 10 боляци роки як ме зохабела моя мила шестра Єлка

ЄЛЕНА ХОМА
народзена Дудаш

(22. юлий 1965 – 1. май 2012)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. Вше це споминаме и ношиме у наших шерцох. Здогадуєм ше красних памяткох и часох цо зме препровадзели вєдно з тобу. Ожалосцени: шестра Весна зоз супругом Йошком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest