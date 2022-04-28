СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. мая 2022. року наполнюю ше 10 боляци роки як ши нас зохабела и пошла занавше до свойого вичного дому

ЄЛЕНА ХОМА
народзена Дудаш

(22. юлий 1965 – 1. май 2012)
з Руского Керестура


Мила Єлко, нєт слово зоз хторим би могло описац и зрозумиц яку терху жалосци и болю ноши твоя мила мац Єлена.
Спочивай у мире Божим, до воскресеня!
