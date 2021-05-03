СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На нашу милу дзивку и шестру

ЄЛЕНА ХОМА
народзена Дудаш

(1965–2012)
з Руского Керестура


После дзевец рокох смутку и жалосци у наших шерцох ти навики останєш нєпрежалєна. Твоя мила мац Єлена зоз дзецми – Весну и жецом Йошком
Спочивай у мире Божим до воскресеня!
