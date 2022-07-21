ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. юлия занавше нас охабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЄЛЕНА ШАЙТОШ
народзена Сендерак

(1939–2022)
з Нового Саду


Охабела вельку пражнїну у наших шерцох, а доброту, пожертвовносц, красни слова и поради нїґда нє забудземе, останю нам у вичним здогадованю. Ожалосцени син Янко, дзивка Ана зоз супругом Миколом и унука Макаї Татяна зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest