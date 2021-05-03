СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. мая наполня ше 9 длуги роки як нє з нами наша мила мама

ЄЛEНА ХОМА

(22.VII 1965 – 1. V 2012)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом занавше будземе чувац памятку на твою милу подобу и час препровадзени з тобу. Твойо наймилши дзеци Тамара и Андрея, зоз татом Дюром
Спочивай у мире Божим!
