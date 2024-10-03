ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. септембра упокоєла ше наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ҐАБРИЄЛА ЗУПКО

(1963–2024)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на це вично буду чувац супруг Любомир, дзивки Наташа и Таня, як и унучата Катарина, Лука, Андрея, Ивана и Мартин
Спочивай у мире Божим!