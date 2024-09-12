СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. септембра 2024. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ҐЕНА ТИРКАЙЛА

(1953–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов и доброту навики чуваме у своїх шерцох. Ожалосцени супруг Янко, дзивка Таня, син Мирослав, унука Алися и жец Борис
Най спочива у мире Божим!