СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. децембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ҐЕНКА ОРОС
народзена Орос

(1949–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох. Супруг Юлин и дзивки Весна и Ясна зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!