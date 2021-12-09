СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. децембра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ҐЕНКА ОРОС
народзена Орос

(1949–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Гоч час преходзи ми це навики будземе чувац у красних памяткох, з любову и подзекованьом. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
