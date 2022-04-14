ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. априла занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ҐЕНОВЕВА КОЧИШ
народзена Бучко

(1927–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на єй любов, щиросц и доброту вично буду чувац у своїх шерцох: син Владимир, нєвеста Душица, дзивка Марча зоз супругом Владимиром Папгаргайом, унука Наташа зоз супругом Владимиром, унука Мая зоз супругом Миколом, унук Дюра зоз супругу Маю и праунучата: Оливер, Катарина, Александар, Сташа, Таня и Яна
