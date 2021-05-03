СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. априла 2011. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МАКСИМ КИШ


Дня 13. юлия 2010. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

СЕРАФИНА КИШ



з Дюрдьова

У наших думкох и шерцох останєце занавше и нїґда вас нє забуду – син Максим, нєвеста Зорица, унук Владимир, унука Саня зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest