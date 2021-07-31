Наютре турнир у билияру

НОВИ САД – У рамикох 30. Спортских бавискох „Яша Баков” на нєдзелю, 1. авґуста, будзе отримани турнир у билияру.

Турнир ше отрима у „Джокер клубу” у Новим Садзе.

