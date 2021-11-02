СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. септембра наполнєли ше 7 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ РУСКОВСКИ

(1942–2014)

Дня 23. октобра наполнєли ше 4 роки як нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР РУСКОВСКИ

(1939–2017)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на Вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
