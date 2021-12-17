СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 20 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ САЛАҐ

(1933–2001)

Наполня ше 4 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

АНА САЛАҐ
народзена Мигальовски

(1939–2018)


з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на нїх чуваю син Михал, син Звонко зоз супругу Єлену и унучата Давид, Тамара и Валентина
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
