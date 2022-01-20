СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. януара наполнєли ше 19 роки як нас зохабел на мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ҐАБОР САКАЧ

(1926–2003)

Дня 23. януара наполнї ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ САКАЧ

(1930–2021)


з Коцура

Памятку на нїх чуваю їх наймилши
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
