СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше пейц мешаци як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)

Дня 20. фебруара 2022. року наполня ше 29 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ ВАРҐА

(1929–1993)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на Вас чуваю синове Янко, о. Владислав и Яким зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
