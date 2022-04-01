СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

САША ТОРЖИЧ

(1968–2014)

ЯНКО ТОРЖИЧ

(1933–2005)

АНА ТОРЖИЧ

(1939–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Дзивки и унуки Ивана и Александра зоз фамелиями и супруга и нєвеста Гена
Вичная памят!
