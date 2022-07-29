СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Мила наша, петнасти раз як ши зоз нами нє преславела родзени дзень

ТАМАРА ПАП

(1979–2008)

Дня 3. авґуста 2022. року наполня ше шеснац роки як нє з нами наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ПАП

(1949–2006)


Кажди дзень сце у шерцох и думкох ваших наймилших: мами и супруги Мариї, шестри и дзивки Наташи зоз фамелию
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest