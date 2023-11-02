СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. новембра 2023. року наполня ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

prim. mr ph МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)
з Нового Саду


Часто це споминаме и дзекуєме Ци за Твою любов и доброту хтору ши нам даровала. Красни памятки на Тебе вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Брат Любомир Хромиш зоз супругу Стоянку, зоз дзивками Златку и Наташу зоз супругом Момиром и унуками: Дарко зоз супругу Йовану и дзецми Матейом и Данилом, Саня зоз супругом Ґораном и дзивочку Ваню, Александра зоз супругом Стеваном и дзецми Йовану и Теодору и унуком Сашом
Спочивай у мире Божим!