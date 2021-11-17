ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила андя

prim. mr. ph. МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на Вас буду чувац Мария и Йосип Ловренчичово з Кули
Най Вас ангели чуваю!
