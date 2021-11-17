ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. новембра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила уйна

prim. mr. ph. МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)
з Нового Саду


Най Вас у цихосци вичного мира провадзи наша любов моцнєйша од хвильки и забуца. Ожалосцени Славко и Адрияна Ловренчичово з Нового Саду
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
