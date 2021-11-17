ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

prim. mr. ph. МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)
з Нового Саду


Дзекуєме ци за твою любов цо ши нам даровала. У наших шерцох оставаю памятки на час котри зме зоз тобу препровадзели. Вично ожалосцени брат Любомир Хромиш зоз супругу Стоянку и зоз дзецми Златку и Наташу зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
