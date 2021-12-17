СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. децембра наполнєли ше 40 днї од кеди ши нє з нами, мила шестро и нино

prim.mr.ph. МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш


з Нового Саду


Кажди дзень ши нам у думкох и наших шерцох, нїґда це нє забудземе. Твой брат Любомир зоз супругу Стоянку, з дзивчатми Златку и Наташу, з унуками Дарком, Саню, Александру, и Сашом зоз їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
