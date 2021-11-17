ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила нина

prim. mr. ph. МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки у своїх шерцох и думкох навики буду чувац Дарко зоз супругу Йовану
Най Вас ангели чуваю!
