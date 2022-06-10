СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния 2022. року наполня ше пейц роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БОДВАНЬСКИ

(1929–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його любов и доброту навики буду чувац синове, нєвести, унуки и праунуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest