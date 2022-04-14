СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. априла наполня ше 13 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1935–2009)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго чуваю: супруга Мария, дзивка Оля зоз супругом Радиславом, нєвеста Натка, унучата Ваня, Мая, Александар и Наташа, и праунукове Павле и Иван
Спочивай у мире Божим!
