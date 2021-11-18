ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила, супруга и мац

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЧАПКО
народзена Сендерак

(1952‒2021)


Пошла ши нєсподзивано и швидко и охабела нас у глїбоким смутку. Памятку на твою доброту и любов занавше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твой супруг Дюра и дзивка Ясминка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
