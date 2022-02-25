СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 4 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЙОАКИМ БЕСЕРМИНЇ – БЕЛИ

(1963–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це навики буду чувац: мац Наталия и шестра Сенка зоз фамелию
