ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац Владимир Гарди зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
